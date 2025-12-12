Josi logged a pair of assists, four shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Blues.

Josi earned his first multi-point effort of the season. He has five helpers and a plus-2 rating over his last six contests. The Swiss defenseman is up to 12 points, 47 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating across 18 appearances. Josi's play has improved during a hot stretch for the Predators, so fantasy managers should continue to be patient for him to round into form.