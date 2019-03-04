Predators' Roman Josi: Ends four-game point drought

Josi earned an assist in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Wild.

The Swiss blueliner had been held without a point in his previous four contests before dishing the helper Sunday. In his last five games, he has 14 PIM, nine blocked shots, and 16 shots on goal. With 52 points and 231 shots in 68 appearances this year, Josi has been a very productive member of many fantasy rosters.