Predators' Roman Josi: Ends long goal drought
Josi tallied a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.
Josi had gone 26 games without a goal, and more recently he was mired in a five-game point drought. The timely tally puts Josi at 15 goals, a career-high mark he's reached three times. He's up to 58 points, 231 shots, 102 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating in 63 contests. The 29-year-old is on pace for a career year in multiple categories.
