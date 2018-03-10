Predators' Roman Josi: Evidently good to go Saturday

Josi (upper body) will be in the lineup against New Jersey on Saturday, Devils play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin reports.

An NHL.com game preview corroborates the notion that Josi's ready to return from a four-game injury layoff, as he participated in the entire morning skate. As the owner of 10 goals and 34 assists through 60 games, the Swiss defenseman is a serious threat in the attacking zone, but the fun doesn't stop there as he's also managed a plus-14 rating to go along with 95 blocked shots. There's bound to be a handful of daily players unaware that Josi's set to return, so take full advantage in tournament play.