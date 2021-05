Josi was injured in the third period of Thursday's Game 6 versus the Hurricanes, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Josi was on the receiving end of a hit from the Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook early in the third period. The Swiss defenseman left for the locker room and did not return by the start of overtime. The Predators may have to finish this elimination game shorthanded if Josi is unable to return to action.