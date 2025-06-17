Josi (concussion) expects to play in the 2025-26 season after being diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, per Swiss news outlet Blick on Tuesday.

Josi kept experiencing headaches well into his recovery from a season-ending concussion, which is one of the symptoms of the condition. It can also result in a fast heart rate, fatigue and dizziness when transitioning from sitting or lying down to standing. Josi missed the final 25 games of the 2024-25 regular season after suffering a concussion against Florida on Feb. 25. He is feeling better, but his availability for training camp is currently unclear.