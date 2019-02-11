Predators' Roman Josi: Extends point streak to four games

Josi scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

The defenseman has two goals and seven points over the course of a four-game point streak, and Josi is now only four goals short of tying the career-high 15 he potted in 2014-15 as he marches towards the second 60-point campaign of his career. While Ryan Ellis and P.K. Subban are arguably bigger stars on the Preds' blue line, it's Josi who has been the the top fantasy asset of the bunch this year.