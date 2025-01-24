Josi notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Sharks.

Josi has two goals and eight helpers during his seven-game point streak, and he's earned a power-play point in six of those contests. He helped out on a Steven Stamkos tally in the second period of Thursday's victory. Josi's surge has him up to 35 points (16 on the power play), 127 shots on net, 76 blocked shots, 37 hits and a minus-19 rating through 43 appearances. After a somewhat middling first half of the campaign, it's encouraging to see Josi consistently contribute on offense.