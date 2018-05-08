Predators' Roman Josi: Finally back on scoresheet
Josi had two assists and three shots on goal in a 4-0 win over the Jets on Monday.
Josi had been held without a point in his eight prior games, including every game in this series. However, he hasn't been entirely uninvolved offensively, as he has 36 shots in his last nine games. If he can secure another point or two in Game 7, it will go a long way toward helping the Predators move on to the conference finals.
