Josi scored a power-play goal, fired four shots on net and recorded three blocks in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over Minnesota.

Josi lit the lamp on a first-period power play to give the Predators an early 2-1 lead. With the twine finder, he is up to three goals, 16 points, 60 shots on net and 36 blocks through 24 games this season. The re-addition of Josi to the blue line has helped the Predators flip the course of their season since his return from an upper-body injury. Over the last 15 games, he has 11 points, 37 shots on net and 20 blocks with a steady chunk of power-play time. His strong run of play over the last month has him firmly back in the top tier of defensemen across all fantasy formats.