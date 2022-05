Josi scored a goal in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round.

He tied the game at 3-3 at 12:54 of the second period when he fired a one-timer through a screen and past Connor Ingram. It was his first postseason goal. Unfortunately, Josi has not driven offense in the postseason the way he did during his 96-point regular season. The Preds are one game from elimination in Round One.