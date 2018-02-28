Predators' Roman Josi: Five-point explosion Tuesday

Josi racked up five assists, one of them on the power play, while adding two shots, three blocked shots, a hit and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Jets.

He extended his point streak to five games in spectacular fashion, and Josi now has one goal and 12 points over that stretch. The 27-year-old has already matched last season's total with 18 power-play points, and his 44 points through 59 games is just five shy of his total from 2016-17 and puts him on pace to take a run at his second career 60-point campaign.