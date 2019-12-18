Predators' Roman Josi: Five points in last two games

Josi scored a power-play goal, added an assist and was plus-3 in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Islanders.

Nashville's two-game swing through the Empire State certainly agreed with Josi, who racked up three goals and two assists and was plus-6 in wins over the Rangers and Islanders. The 29-year-old is enjoying the most productive season of his standout career, registering 10 goals and 31 points through 33 games. That puts him on a 77-point pace season, which would shatter his previous career high of 61 points that he established in 2015-16.