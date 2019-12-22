Predators' Roman Josi: Four-game goal-scoring streak

Josi scored twice Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over Boston.

His goal streak stands at four games and six snipes (seven points). This run has lifted Josi to within two goals of his career-best 15 and he's tallied them in just 35 games. And he's put up 33 points this season. It's a career year so far for the stud defender, despite the Preds' early struggles.