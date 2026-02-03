Predators' Roman Josi: Four helpers in comeback win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Josi collected four assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 6-5 win over the Blues.
The Predators were facing a 5-1 deficit early in the second period, but Josi helped sparked a comeback with his season-high four assists. The veteran blueliner has delivered six multi-point performances in the last 11 games, a scoring surge in which he's piled up five goals and 19 points, including two goals and seven assists with the man advantage.
