Predators' Roman Josi: Game against Stars postponed
RotoWire Staff
Josi and the Predators' game against Dallas on Tuesday has been postponed due to severe weather conditions.
Josi will have to wait for Thursday's clash with Columbus for his next opportunity to add to the two goals and eight points he's amassed through 15 games this campaign.
