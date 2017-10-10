Predators' Roman Josi: Game-time call Tuesday

Josi is a game-time decision for Tuesday's home tilt against the Flyers, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

According to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site, the power-play quarterback missed Tuesday's morning skate in order to take a maintenance day. Typically, when a player takes a day off for maintenance, it involves tending to a minor issue, but rarely does it threaten his chances of suiting up for a game. It might be different for Josi, but we won't know for sure until Nashville has a chance to reevaluate him further.