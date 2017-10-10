Predators' Roman Josi: Game-time call Tuesday
Josi is a game-time decision for Tuesday's home tilt against the Flyers, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
According to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site, the power-play quarterback missed Tuesday's morning skate in order to take a maintenance day. Typically, when a player takes a day off for maintenance, it involves tending to a minor issue, but rarely does it threaten his chances of suiting up for a game. It might be different for Josi, but we won't know for sure until Nashville has a chance to reevaluate him further.
More News
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Off to slow start•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Tabbed as newest Preds captain•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Racks up three points in Game 3•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Nets late winner in Game 3•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Posts two points in Game 6•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Scores goal in Game 3 win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...