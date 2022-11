Josi racked up one goal on eight shots along with one assist in a 4-3 shootout victory against the Coyotes on Monday.

Josi had a productive night in 30:07 of ice time, assisting the game's first goal and scoring the equalizer approximately one minute into the third period. The 32-year-old defenseman has 20 shots on goal in his last three contests and appears to be picking up steam after his sluggish start to the season, where he accounted for only one point in his first seven games.