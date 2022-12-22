Josi recorded a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win against Chicago on Wednesday.
Josi's helper was recorded with the man advantage. He has seven goals and 25 points in 31 games, including 11 power-play points. Josi entered the contest averaging 3:57 of power-play ice time, and he should continue to serve in that kind of role with the Predators.
