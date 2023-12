Josi scored a goal and added an assist on the power play in Thursday's 5-1 win over Tampa Bay.

Josi picked up an assist on Filip Forsberg's power-play marker early in the second period before adding a goal in the third, extending Nashville's lead to 4-1. The 33-year-old Josi has eight points (three goals, five assists) in his last seven games. He's up to six goals and 20 points through 26 games this season.