Josi (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Josi was set to miss at least a week, so while this move was expected, it does allow fantasy managers to stash him in an open IR spot. The 30-year-old blueliner's first realistic chance to return is Monday against the Lightning. Mattias Ekholm logged a season-high 28:50 of ice time without Josi in the lineup Tuesday. He figures to be the main beneficiary of Josi's absence.