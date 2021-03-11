Josi (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
Josi was set to miss at least a week, so while this move was expected, it does allow fantasy managers to stash him in an open IR spot. The 30-year-old blueliner's first realistic chance to return is Monday against the Lightning. Mattias Ekholm logged a season-high 28:50 of ice time without Josi in the lineup Tuesday. He figures to be the main beneficiary of Josi's absence.
