Josi (concussion) is healthy and available for the start of training camp, TSN reports Thursday.

Josi missed the end of last season due to a concussion, and he was later diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome. However, he worked with experts during the offseason to manage his diagnosis, and he feels good to begin training camp. The 35-year-old was limited to just 53 regular-season appearances last year, and while he could get some occasional nights off during the 2025-26 campaign to manage his workload, it wouldn't be surprising to see him bounce back.