Josi notched three assists, including one on the power play, and fired six shots on net in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

This was Josi's second three-helper performance in the last three games. The defenseman is piling up apples early in the season with 14 assists and a goal across 13 contests. He's added 35 shots on net, 20 blocked shots, 12 PIM, six hits and a plus-4 rating. The 36-year-old looks to be in vintage form as the Predators continues to thrive on the power play -- they're converting at a 31.8 percent clip, good for third in the league through Thursday's action.