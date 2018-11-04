Predators' Roman Josi: Herculean effort Saturday
Josi was the lone scorer in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Bruins. He fired a whopping 10 shots on goal and saw 25:50 in ice time, including 5:00 on the power play.
The Preds' stud defenseman has now scored a goal in two consecutive games and has at least one point in five of the last seven. If he keeps this up, another 50-point season should be easily attainable. Needless to say, he should be in your fantasy lineup at every opportunity.
