Predators' Roman Josi: Hits 30-point plateau Friday

Josi notched his 23rd assist of the season -- and 12th point in his last 15 games -- in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

From a fantasy perspective, not much more can be said about the Preds' captain at this point -- he is currently tied for ninth in the NHL among defensemen with 30 points after 42 games, and ranks second in team scoring, just four points behind Ryan Johansen. Bottom line, as all poolies know, Josi remains a fantasy blue line stud and should be deployed at every opportunity.