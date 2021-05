Josi (upper body) left Saturday's game versus the Stars after a hit in the first period, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Josi was hit along the boards by the Stars' Jason Robertson in the first period. Josi twisted as he fell and his face impacted the ice. It's unclear if the Swiss defenseman will be able to return Saturday -- the Predators can ill afford to miss their top blueliner.