Predators' Roman Josi: Inks eight-year extension
Josi signed an eight-year contract extension with an average annual value just north of $9 million with the Predators on Tuesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Josi's new contract makes him the third highest paid defenseman in the NHL behind San Jose's Erik Karlsson and L.A.'s Drew Doughty. The deal is also believed to include a full no-move clause, which means Josi would have to agree to a trade to be moved prior to his extension's expiration in 2027-28. The 29-year-old has been extremely consistent for the Predators since his age-24 season in 2014-15, totaling at least 53 points in all but one of his five full campaigns since then, and has enjoyed a blistering start to this season, racking up five goals and 13 points while posting a plus-8 rating through his first 11 games. Josi's offensive production may begin to drop off during the latter half of his new deal, but he'll remain a high-end fantasy asset for the foreseeable future.
