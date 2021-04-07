Josi registered two assists, three shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Josi had a hand in goals by Luke Kunin and Mikael Granlund as the Predators overcame a pair of one-goal deficits in regulation. In the shootout, Josi took the Predators' second attempt and scored, securing the win. The Swiss blueliner has two goals and six helpers in his last eight appearances. For the year, he's at 24 points, 98 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating in 33 contests.