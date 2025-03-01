Josi (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville reports.

While it doesn't sound like Josi is expected to be out long term, the veteran blueliner will miss at least three more games after he was sidelined Thursday against Winnipeg. Josi has nine goals and 38 points through 53 games this season. Spencer Stastney was recalled from AHL Milwaukee in a corresponding move.