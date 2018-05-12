Predators' Roman Josi: Late addition to Swiss club at Worlds

Josi will head to Denmark to participate in the IIHF World Championship.

Now that the Predators have been eliminated from the playoffs, Josi will join a Swiss team that currently sits in fourth place in the Group A standings having accumulated a 2-1-1 record. It wasn't the finest playoff output for the playmaking defenseman, as four assists stood as his only points through the first two rounds.

