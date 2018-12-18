Predators' Roman Josi: Leads charge against Sens
Josi scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an assist with the man advantage in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.
He hadn't lit the lamp in his previous 17 games, but Josi came up big after the Preds fell behind 3-0 in the first period, only to see the comeback attempt fall short. The 28-year-old now has seven goals and 26 points through 34 games, putting him on pace to match or even exceed the career-high 61 points he rang up in 2015-16.
