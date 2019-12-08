Predators' Roman Josi: Leads game in shots
Josi registered an assist and a game-high eight shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Devils.
Josi wasn't able to get any of his shots behind Louis Domingue, but the blueliner did set up Filip Forsberg in the second period. Josi had been held off the scoresheet in the last three games. The Swiss defenseman has 25 points, 100 shots, 45 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 28 contests. While 11 of his points have come on the power-play, he hasn't registered in that category since Nov. 12.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.