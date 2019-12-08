Predators' Roman Josi: Leads game in shots

Josi registered an assist and a game-high eight shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Devils.

Josi wasn't able to get any of his shots behind Louis Domingue, but the blueliner did set up Filip Forsberg in the second period. Josi had been held off the scoresheet in the last three games. The Swiss defenseman has 25 points, 100 shots, 45 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 28 contests. While 11 of his points have come on the power-play, he hasn't registered in that category since Nov. 12.