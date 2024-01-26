Josi notched a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over Minnesota.

Josi earned an assist early in the third period, firing a slapshot that Filip Forsberg deflected past Filip Gustavsson, before adding a goal later in the frame, the eventual game-winner in the Predators' 3-2 victory. Josi now has three goals and 14 points in his last 12 contests. The 33-year-old blueliner is up to 42 points (10 goals, 32 assists) through 48 games this season while averaging 24:37 minutes of ice time, including 4:04 on the power play.