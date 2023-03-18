Josi (undisclosed) left Saturday's game against Winnipeg after the first period and has not returned, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Josi managed 11 shifts in the first period, seeing 10:06 of ice time. He has 18 goals, 41 assists, 269 shots on goal and 145 blocked shots in 67 games. Consider him day-to-day at this time.