Predators' Roman Josi: Lighting things up of late
Josi set up two goals in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Kings.
He has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in his last nine games and is starting to look like the Josi of old. His slow start is gone. Make sure you have him active.
