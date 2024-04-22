Josi posted an assist in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks in Game 1.

Josi has earned 10 points over his last nine outings. The defenseman set up Jason Zucker's first-period tally in Sunday's contest. Josi had another excellent regular season with 23 goals and 85 points over 82 appearances, and he added 268 shots on net, 151 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating. He'll fill a workhorse role as the Predators' top defenseman during the playoffs.