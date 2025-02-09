Josi notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Sabres.

Josi has two helpers over his last three contests, and this was his first power-play point since Jan. 23. The defenseman is up to 37 points, 145 shots on net, 87 blocked shots and a minus-25 rating across 50 appearances. He's not been at his usual level in any area, but he's still a high-scoring option on the blue line for fantasy managers.