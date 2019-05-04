Predators' Roman Josi: Looking at big raise this summer

According to Preds GM David Poile, he will be discussing a contract extension with Josi and his agent on July 1.

Before leading the team in scoring with four points in the first round of this year's playoffs, Josi played in all 82 games of the regular season, scoring 15 goals and 41 assists -- the fifth time in the last six seasons he has posted at least 50 points. Furthermore, His 274 points (70G, 204A) over the past five seasons leave him tied with Victor Hedman for third in scoring among all NHL defensemen over that span. The 28-year-old Swede has one year left on his current seven-year, $28 million contract and is due for a hefty raise this offseason -- but given his impressive stats, he's worth every penny.