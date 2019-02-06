Predators' Roman Josi: Maintains career-best scoring pace
Josi notched a goal and two assists (one on the power play) in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.
Josi now has 41 points in 55 games this season, putting him on pace to challenge his career-high 61-point campaign from three years ago. Seriously, we are running out of superlatives to describe this guy. Josi logs heavy minutes -- both at even strength and on the power play -- and he hasn't been held off the scoresheet for more than two games since October. Bottom line, he remains one of the NHL's elite scoring defensemen, and should be deployed at every opportunity.
