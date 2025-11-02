Josi (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.

Josi remains week-to-week and has already missed the last five games. It's still unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup. He has accounted for one goal, four assists, 19 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and four hits across eight appearances this season. Josi's move to the IR list opens a roster spot for the Predators to potentially recall a forward from AHL Milwaukee to replace Cole Smith (upper body).