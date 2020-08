Josi collected two assists with two blocks and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Arizona in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Josi picked up both of his helpers in the third period, figuring in on goals by Ryan Ellis and Filip Forsberg (PP) that pulled Nashville to within 4-3. The standout defender, who had 16 goals and 65 points in 69 regular-season games, led all players with 28:32 of ice time.