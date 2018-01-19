Predators' Roman Josi: Nabs two assists in win
Josi contributed a pair of helpers and fired five shots on goal in Thursday's shootout win over Arizona.
Josi has collected four points in his last four games and is now up to eight goals and 19 assists in 41 games on the season. He's currently playing alongside Ryan Ellis, who recently made his season debut after having offseason knee surgery. The 27-year-old is an elite fantasy blueliner who should be rolled out with confidence in all formats.
