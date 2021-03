Josi scored a goal on four shots and blocked four shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Josi finished off a tic-tac-toe play on a drop pass from Eeli Tolvanen in the slot. The 30-year-old Josi has a goal and three assists in four games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The Swiss blueliner is up to 20 points, 90 shots on net and 47 blocked shots in 29 appearances overall. He should continue providing solid fantasy value in a top-four role.