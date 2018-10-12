Predators' Roman Josi: Nets goal in win

Josi scored one goal Thursday while logging 24:59 of ice time in a 3-0 win over Winnipeg.

The Predators' captain led all Nashville skaters in ice time, eight minutes of which were spent with the man advantage. Oddly enough, the goal was Josi's first point of the season. Despite the somewhat slow start, the 2018-19 campaign remains only four games old for Josi and the Predators and as time goes on, the Swiss-born blueliner is guaranteed to start filling up the scoresheet on a nightly basis.