Josi scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Wild.

Josi scored midway through the second period, but that was all Nashville could muster against Jesper Wallstedt. The 36-year-old Josi is once again poised to serve as the Predators' top blueliner. He produced 55 points, 181 shots on net, 101 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating over 68 appearances in 2025-26. While age-related regression is a risk, some of Josi's best work has come since he entered his 30s, though staying healthy will be an important factor in his production.