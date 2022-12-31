Josi provided a power-play goal in a 6-1 win against Anaheim on Friday.
Josi's marker came at 15:43 of the third period and put Nashville up 5-1. He has eight goals and 27 points in 34 contests in 2022-23. The 32-year-old has contributed two goals and four points in his last four games.
