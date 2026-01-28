Josi scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Josi continues to surge on offense with four goals and nine assists over his last eight games. He's gotten on the scoresheet in seven of those contests. The 35-year-old blueliner is up to nine goals, 31 points, 107 shots on net, 61 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 40 appearances this season.