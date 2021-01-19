Nashville and Carolina will not play Tuesday after the game was postponed. Per the NHL's statement, "The decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.

As of Monday, the Predators' Mikael Grandlund was the only player on the team in the COVID-19 protocols. At this time, no official reschedule date has been announced, though the two clubs are set to play in mid-April. Depending on the situation, Josi and the Predators could be forced to postpone Friday's matchup with Dallas as well.