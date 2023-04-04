Josi (upper body) reportedly has an "outside chance" of playing against the Knights on Tuesday according to general manager David Poile, Robby Stanley of 102.5 The Game reports.

Josi has missed nine games due to his upper-body injury but may be getting closer to returning to action. On the year, the 32-year-old blueliner needs just one more point to get over the 60-point threshold for the third time in the last four years. If Josi does suit up Tuesday, it would likely come at the expense of Kevin Gravel.