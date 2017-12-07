Predators' Roman Josi: Notches assist Tuesday despite drop in ice time

Josi registered a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Stars. However, his ice time was a season-low 18:46.

Only six of Josi's 26 shifts came in the third period, but don't be alarmed -- the Preds were up 5-0 after two, so coach Peter Laviolette probably decided to give his team captain a breather during the final frame. Josi is now up to 19 points in 25 games, putting him on pace to surpass the career-high 61 points he posted two seasons ago. He remains one of fantasy hockey's elite defensemen, and should be back to his usual ice time of 25-26 minutes next time out. Continue starting him with confidence.